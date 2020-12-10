Michael W. Thompson
Michael W. Thompson, 71, of Kulpmont, PA, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA.
Mike was born in 1949, in Winchester VA; the son of the late Henry and Pauline Thompson. He was a graduate of John Handley High School in Winchester, VA and Millersville University in PA.
Mike was very active in the community; an elementary school teacher in Frederick County, leader, girls basketball coach at James Wood HS, Parks & Recreation Department Manager and real estate agent for Oakcrest Realty. Lastly, Mike managed Knoebels 3 Ponds Golf Course in Elysburg, PA, where he resided.
Mike had a passion and love for sports and enjoyed showing and infecting kids with this same love — he was a natural teacher and coach. Mike was happiest on the golf course, and loved spending time with his wife Ginny, and his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters; Casey Thompson, Julie Monroe (James), Kristie McCadden (Troy) and grandchildren Kailyn, Haiyden & Leightyn, Spencer and Annie Monroe, Cade and Maycie McCadden.
Mike passed due to complications from Covid-19. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to his funeral expenses, care of Kull~Heizenroth Funeral Home of Ashland PA. Please go to www.kullfuneral.com to make any donations.
