Michael Walsh “Mike” Smith, 64, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Mike was born in 1955 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of Bernadine Adams and the late W. Harrington Smith; stepson of the late James H. Adams. He attended James Wood High School and retired as owner/operator of Smith & Sons Home Maintenance. Mike was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church.
He married Pamela Downs on March 10, 1980 in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Surviving with his wife of 39 years are sons, Justin Smith (Jamie) of Stephens City and Matthew Smith (Daria) of Winchester; grandchildren, Lily, McKinley, Logan, Luke, and the 5th one due in August; brothers, Harry Smith (Debbie) of Winchester and Drury Armistead (Niti) of Greenville, North Carolina; and sister, Elizabeth Smith of Vancouver, WA.
A visitation will be from 6 pm to 8 pm on Monday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be at 2 pm on Tuesday at Macedonia United Methodist Church with Pastor Mike Mayton officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mike’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.