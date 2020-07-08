Michele Ann Corley
Mrs. Michele Ann Corley, 51, of Martinsburg, WV passed away Wednesday July 1, 2020
Michele was born December 25, 1969 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of Mrs. Helen Roberts Walker and the late Mr. Jerome Sanders of Florida. A Special person whom she called dad, Mr. Richard Lee Tigney.
Michele was Asst. Gen. Mgr. of Taco Bell in Inwood, WV, where she enjoyed her job, and all her co-workers. She loved and enjoyed her family and friends, especially her grandchildren whom she spent all her spare time with.
She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years. Raymond Corley, who loved her dearly and was forever his Queen.
She is survived by her sister; Orprah Wilcox of Arlington, VA; daughters Tianna Roberts of MD, Marcia Barnes of Trenton, NJ, Tierra Barnes of Washington DC, Michele Roberts of Martinsburg, WV; sons, Quashawn Burns of Atlanta, GA, Davonta Roberts of Winchester, VA; stepchildren, Darian Byers, Kiersten, Jeremy and Danielle Carpenter; 11 grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Mr. Raymond Wilcox.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday July 11, 2020 held at Cartwright Funeral Home, officiating will be Elder Michael Jackson of Ft Washington.
Inurnment will be private later.
Family will receive friends for a walk-through viewing from 10-11 a.m. Saturday July 11, 2020
at Funeral Home.
Please maintain 6-foot distance to comply with covid-19 regulations and wear mask.
