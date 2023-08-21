Michele Christine Worthing
It is with profound sadness we share the death of our beloved mother, Michele Christine Worthing, who died at peace in the company of her two daughters on August 15, 2023.
Michele was born in Los Angeles, California, in 1948, the youngest daughter of Sarita and Wilbur Worthing. After graduating from Reseda High School in 1966, she attended the University of California, Los Angeles, where she graduated with a BA in Near Eastern Studies in 1970.
She was politically active and an intrepid traveler in her youth. She spent 10 years overseas in the 1970s: first, in Cairo, where she graduated with a Master’s Degree in Modern Islamic History from the American University in Cairo, and then in Mexico City, where she lived for several years. Michele, who became fluent in Spanish, always said Mexico City was home to the best food in the world.
After returning to Cairo for a few years, Michele moved to Clarke County, VA, in 1980, for her job with the nonprofit organization Project HOPE. For thirty years, until 2008, she administered health-related programming in Latin America and the Caribbean region.
It was in Clarke County that Michele met Larry Buckner, who she married in 1982. Her beloved twin daughters, Alayna and Elizabeth Buckner, were born in 1984. Michele was a devoted mother and took pride in her daughters’ independence and accomplishments.
Michele built a rich community and civic life in her adopted home of Clarke County. A lifelong Democrat and party activist, she was politically active in the Blue Ridge Democratic Women’s Committee and the Clarke County Democratic Committee, where she served as Secretary for many years. She was a member of the Clarke County Historical Association, the Clarke County Beekeepers Association for many years, and regularly attended Clarke County Board of Supervisors meetings and school board meetings.
Michele was a lifelong Unitarian Universalist. She joined the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley in 1988 and continued to be active in the church community until her death. Her legacy at the church will be remembered through the church’s memorial garden, which she helped to create and maintain, and where she will be memorialized.
Like her mother and sisters, Michele loved to read and garden. She made it a point to read The Washington Post from cover to cover daily. She spent 20 years at her house in White Post and then the next 21 years at her home in Berryville landscaping her gardens. Dark purple irises were her favorite and will be the flower we remember her by. She reveled in the butterflies and hummingbirds outside her window and kept track of how specific flowers did each year for over 20 years in her gardening journal. For many years, she cultivated a vegetable garden, planting her own tomatoes, pumpkins, cucumbers, and herbs. She also loved to grow her own habanero peppers to recreate the spicy Mexican food of her travels.
Michele was also an avid cook and baker. For many years, she baked her own bread every Sunday, and regularly won prizes for her homemade loaves and baked goods at the annual Clarke County Fair. After her work at Project HOPE, it was her love of cooking and baking that led her to work at the Food Lion deli for many years, where she made dear friendships.
In retirement, Michele’s creative and artistic spirit flourished: she took up calligraphy, stained glass, mosaics, sewing abstract personalized table runners, and countless other projects.
In her gardening journal, she wrote: “I am thinking about the old idea, ‘Be here now.’ And the new saying, ‘Just Do It.’ But what I really think is, “Do everything consciously, do it by choice, enjoying whatever it is you are doing.” This was her mantra and she lived up to it until her last days. Michele will be forever remembered for her strong and outspoken opinions; her passion for politics and commitment to civic service; her artistic and creative spirit; her fierce independence; and as a helpful friend and dedicated, loving mother.
Michele is survived by her two sisters, Erin Silverman of Orange County, CA and Kathe Gustafson of San Diego, CA; and her two daughters and their families: Alayna Buckner, of Washington, DC and Elizabeth Buckner, and her partner, Rohaan Lamba of Toronto, Canada. Elizabeth and Rohaan are expecting Michele’s first grandchild in December 2023, the thought of which gave her great joy. Michele’s husband, Larry Buckner, predeceased her in 2015.
A celebration of her life and memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley on Saturday August 26, 2023, at 2 PM. Donations in her name can be made to her selected causes: the ACLU, NARAL Pro-Choice America, the Clarke County Democratic Committee, and the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley. Condolences can be sent to her family at her home in Berryville at 84 Wickliffe Road, Berryville VA, 22611.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
