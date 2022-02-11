Michelle Lee Horst
Michelle Lee Horst, 40, of Winchester, VA, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, at home.
Michelle was born in 1981 in Martinsburg, WV, to Charles K. Horst Sr. and Caroline Horst Lewis. She was a graduate of Hedgesville High School. Michelle loved children, animals and especially her great-nephew, Little Daxx. She was a fan of cartoons, especially Tweety Bird and the Pink Panther. Michelle kept in touch with everyone she crossed paths with and loved to teach everyone that all things are possible.
She is survived by her partner, Steve Cheshire; her parents; stepmother Sherri; stepfather Brady; sister, Christina Horst (Joe Gallagher) of Canon City, CO; brother, Charles Horst Jr. (Dylan Shoemaker) of Hedgesville, WV; aunts, Linda Barnes of Hagerstown, MD, Jolene Guessford of Hagerstown, MD, and Teresa Decker of Martinsburg, WV; uncle, Paul Horst of Hagerstown, MD; nephew, Joe Gallagher; great-nephew, Daxx Gallagher, and many other family members.
Michelle is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Charles Jr. and Myra Horst; maternal grandparents, Juanita Bishop and Joe Reigh.
A celebration of Michelle’s life will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Michelle’s memory may be sent to: SPCA of Winchester, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.