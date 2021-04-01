Michelle Lee McLaughlin, 44, of Harpers Ferry, WV, died Sunday, March 28, 2021 in Jefferson County, WV.
She was born May 24, 1976 in Winchester, the daughter of Roger Dale Whitmer, Sr. and Judy D. Maynard Whitmer.
She was married to Peter James McLaughlin who is deceased.
Mrs. McLaughlin was a private duty certified nursing assistant on and off her whole adult life. She was mainly a caregiver to her children and grandchildren and also a homemaker. She was nearly disabled toward the end of her life having had hip and back issues. She was still able to be a companion and caregiver for her best friend's son with Huntington's Disease.
Surviving in addition to her mother are two children, Connor J. McLaughlin and Kira Elizabeth McLaughlin; a brother, Roger D. Whitmer, Jr.; a sister, Nichole E. Washington; grandchildren, Hope McLaughlin, Tazman McLaughlin and Xa'Kari Robertson (soon to arrive), and nieces and nephews, Olivia Washington, Caleb Washington, Sage Whitmer, Kassie Whitmer and Maddie Whitmer.
In addition to her father; a brother, Mark J. Whitmer is deceased.
A funeral service will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester with Pastor Greg Hammond officiating.
Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, VA.
Casket bearers will be Connor J. McLaughlin, Roger D. Whitmer, Jr., Paul Aman, Todd Schofield, David Dye, Brian Washington, Sam "Bubba" Green and Andrew Durnil.
