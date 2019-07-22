Michelle Renee Keyser, 35, of Capon Bridge, WV, went home to her Lord on July 17, 2019. Born Michelle Renee Pride on May 9, 1984 in Winchester, VA to John P. Pride and Susan L. Pride. Much loved by her parents and grandparents, she was raised in Frederick County, VA. She often spent time in the summer with her Pop Pop and Gramma in King George, VA. She graduated from James Wood High School in 2000, after which she attended Lord Fairfax Community College, became a nurse, and worked at Winchester Medical Center and Winchester Cardiology. She fought a courageous battle with congenital heart disease and Lupus. On March 26, 2011, she married Ryan Allen Keyser. They welcomed a son, Gerecht Allen Keyser on February 5, 2014. She strived to be the best mom and loved Gerecht with all her heart. She loved the Lord and was a member of Round Hill Baptist Church in King George. More recently she attended Faith Bible Baptist in Capon Bridge, WV. She is survived by her parents, husband, and son; maternal grandmother, Alice Marie Mothershead; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents; Duane and Patricia Pride, and her maternal grandfather, Gladwyn Mothershead. A funeral service will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Round Hill Baptist Church, 16519 Round Hill Rd., King George, VA 22485, where the family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Faith Bible Baptist Church, 214 Smokey Hollow Rd, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: The Gerecht Allen Keyser Fund c/o Rose McDonald, 1085 Collinsville Rd., Cross Junction, VA 22685, and/or Round Hill Baptist Church, and/or Faith Bible Baptist Church.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.