Mildred Cordelia (Shiley) Simpson
Mildred Cordelia Simpson, 97, of Winchester, VA passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Heritage Hall Assisted Living.
Mildred was born in 1924 in the White Hall section of Frederick County, VA to the late Harvey and Emilie Shiley. She worked and retired in 1988 as a Deputy Clerk for Winchester-Frederick County Juvenile Domestic Court. Mildred was a member of Relief United Methodist Church, Winchester, VA.
Mildred married Irving Heskett Simpson on March 4, 1961 in Winchester, VA, Irving preceded her in death in 1988.
Mildred is survived by her sons, John I. Simpson of Winchester, VA and Edwin R. Simpson (Steffanie) of Kearneysville, WV; grandson, Matthew Simpson and sister, Pauline (Polly) DeHaven of Frederick County, VA.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Irving, her parents, sister, Frances (Fran) Nichols and brother, Harvey S. Shiley, Jr.
A visitation will be held Monday, June 14, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a funeral service the following day, Tuesday, May 15, 2021 at 11 a.m., all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery. Officiating will be Reverend Kathleen Haynes.
Pallbearers will be Kenny DeHaven, J.J. Smith, Don Nichols, Scott Fleming, Charles Boyd and Donald Snapp.
Memorial contributions in Mildred’s memory may be made to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Relief United Methodist Church, 5275 Middle Rd, Winchester, VA 22602.
Please see obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.