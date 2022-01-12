Mildred “Mickey” Ruth DuBois, 92, of Stephens City, VA, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mickey was born in 1929 in Corpus Christi, TX, to the late Claude and Adella Rose Ellis. She retired after 12 years of service as a Pharmacy Technician at Mason’s Pharmacy, Irving, TX. She loved spending time with her girlfriends at Plymouth Park United Methodist Church. Mickey enjoyed her time with the “Red Hat Society” going to various hotels for happy hour, spending time with her family and 3 grandsons. She loved traveling. Some of her favorite travel spots were Italy, the Alps, Germany, France and Scandinavia, especially Norway and Sweden.
Mickey is survived by her daughter, Dr. Marcia DuBois Martin; son, Michael “Mike” DuBois and wife Amy Gray; grandchildren, Myles DuBois, Michael and Nicholas Martin; nephew, Charles D. Ellis and wife Janice; niece, Debbie E. Morelock and husband Don, and sister-in-law, Mary Lou DuBois.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd J. DuBois; brother, C. David Ellis, and brother-in-law, Dr. Kenneth DuBois.
Inurnment will be at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens with a memorial service held at Donnelly’s Colonial Funeral Home of Irving, TX, at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Mickey’s memory may be made to: Katie Teets Bradshaw Comfort House at www.katiescomforthouse.com.
