Mildred Elaine Harris
Mildred Elaine Harris, 92, of Mt. Jackson passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at her home. Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Dellinger Chapel, Mt. Jackson. Reverend Dr. Susan Gum-Catlett will officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. Jackson Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family from 10-11 at the funeral home.
Mildred was born on June 19, 1930, in Mt. Jackson and was the daughter of the late James and Rebecca Rinker Harris. She graduated from Triplett High School in 1949, loved NASCAR and her favorite driver, Jeff Gordon. She loved country music especially Josh Turner. She retired from Shenandoah Knitting, and she loved spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by 4 siblings, Marie Miller, James Harris Jr., Roy Harris, and Raymond Harris, and a niece, Donna Harris.
She is survived by a sister, Bonnie Gum Pugh; 8 nieces and nephews, Billy Miller, Kathy Gum, Rebecca Heishman, Susan Gum-Catlett, Vicki Williams, Martin Harris, David Clark Gum Jr., and Michael Gum, numerous great-nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, Nancy Harris, and a special friend, Sandy Beatty.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com
