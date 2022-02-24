Mildred Eleanor Coulson
Mildred Eleanor Coulson, 92, of Grapevine, Texas, formerly of Winchester, was called home to her Lord and Savior, in Grapevine on February 3, 2022.
She was born September 23,1929, in Chambersburg, PA, the daughter of Harry Benjamin and Florence Elizabeth Stickell Hartman.
She married Woodrow Johnson Coulson in May of 1953.
Mrs. Coulson was a retired switchboard operator from C&P Telephone and later spent several years working for Valley Health in Winchester before moving to Texas.
She is survived by a son Woody J. Coulson of Grapevine ; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Coulson of Frisco, TX, along with Clayton Coulson and Caroline Coulson of Grapevine, and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Irene E. Davis of Greencastle, PA; four brothers, Harry B. Hartman Jr. and Harold C. Hartman, both of Winchester, Howard F. Hartman of Dayton, MD, and Herman R. Hartman of Berkley Springs, WV.
A funeral service will be 11:00 am Saturday in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester with her nephew, Mr. James Hartman, officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Memorial Cemetery.
Friends and family will be received on Friday from 6-8:00 pm in the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
