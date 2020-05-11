Mildred Hattie Lofton, 86, of Winchester, VA died Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She was born May 10, 1933 in Rappahannock County the daughter of Stephen, Sr., and Pauline Elliot Dodson.
Her husband, Oshel E. Lofton preceded her in death.
Mildred loved the Lord and enjoyed writing songs and poems about her faith. She regularly attended the TLC Center. She enjoyed gardening and was devoted to her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Robert E. Lofton, Sr, Benda D. Clark, both of Winchester, and Linda C. Jenkins of Summit Point, WV; grandchildren, Robbie Lofton, Jr. and his wife, Debbie, Tony Lofton, Kimberly Cox, and her husband, Rodney, Ronnie Clark, Jr, and his wife, Ronda, Marvin Jenkins, Jr., and his wife Tina, and Tonya Jenkins; ten great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Her three brothers and four sisters preceded her in death.
A service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday in Green Hill Cemetery in Stephens City officiated by Suwaylu Adams.
Casket bearers will be Roger Jenkins, Ricky Jenkins, Wayne Fisher, Bobby Fisher, and Roy Emmons.
Proper social distancing guidelines will be followed.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W. Cork St. Winchester, VA 22601.
