Mildred Jean Lake Heskett
Mildred Jean Lake Heskett, 91, of Winchester, VA went to be with the Lord peacefully on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at home with her family by her side.
Jean was born in Pennsylvania on June 9, 1930; daughter of the late Ira Barton and Mary Anna Mumma Lake. She was a long standing member of First Baptist Church and served as Deaconess for many years.
Jean married Ralph Eugene Heskett, December 22, 1951 in Winchester. He preceded her in death along with their daughter, Carol Mae Heskett; three brothers and one sister.
She is survived by, daughters, Mary Kathryn Marlowe of Martinsburg, WV, Sharon Ann Elkins (Robert) and Deloris Gaye Hines (James Moulder) both of Winchester; five grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Friends may call at Jones Funeral Home, Wednesday, September 22, 2021 between the hours of 10:00 am 4:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 11:00 am with Rev Dr. Kristen Whitesides officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 205 W. Piccadilly Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.