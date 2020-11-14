Mildred Leo Hockett Bower, 95, of Frederick County, VA passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at her daughter and son-in-law's home, Elaine and Walter Aikens.
Mrs. Bower was born in 1925 in Marion, VA, daughter of the late Jack and Freelove Hockett. She graduated from Marion High School and lived in Vinton, VA for over 60 years, working approximately 30 years in retail at Smartwear Irving Saks and Miller & Rhodes, assisting many brides in the china and crystal department. Mrs. Bower was a member of the Vinton Baptist Church and Vinton Women's Club. In 2006, she and her husband moved to Winchester, VA to be closer to their daughter and grandsons. In Winchester, she was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Winchester.
She loved to cook and would cook for days! Mildred always treated her friends with her delicious chocolate and peanut butter fudge. Her coconut, lemon and chocolate meringue pies were a delight at every family gathering.
Mildred was an avid baseball fan of the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals. She knew many of their names and statistics.
Mildred held all of her family members close to her heart. The highlight of her day were visits from her great grandchildren and watching them in their many activities. She was very proud of her grandsons and their accomplishments. Mildred expressed great pleasure and memories of her travels across the east coast states and found so much enjoyment visiting Myrtle Beach with her family.
Her husband, Carl Dove Bower, whom she married on April 12, 1947, preceded her in death on January 12, 2020. They dedicated 72 years to each other and their family.
Surviving is her daughter, Elaine Bower Aikens (Walter); grandsons, William Aikens (Bridget) and Jason Aikens (April); great grandchildren, Kimberly, Sofia, Kingston, Quinn, and Caroline Aikens.
Along with her parents and her husband, Mrs. Bower was preceded in death by a sister, Callie Viola Allie.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 am on Tuesday at Mount Hebron Cemetery with Reverend Dr. Dan McCoig officiating. All attending please follow COVID-19 guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mildred's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
