Mildred Lucy Luttrell
Mildred Lucy Luttrell, 99, of Winchester, VA went home to be with her Lord on Friday, December 11, 2020, from complications of the COVID-19 virus. Her fondest wish was to live to be 100, but God needed her sooner.
Lucy was born in 1921 in the Marlboro section of Frederick County, VA, daughter of the late Artie and Charles Keeler. She was the youngest of four children. For many years Lucy worked at the Oscar Nebel Hosiery Mill in Winchester, the Boyce Drug Store, and eventually retired from Peoples Drug Store in Winchester. She lastly worked as a hostess at Golden Corral in Winchester. Lucy was a member of Boyce Baptist Church for 75 years. She loved her church and her God and was always involved in church functions. Lucy was also a member and organizer of her neighborhood coffee group and the Red Hat Society.
Her husband, William D. Luttrell, Sr., whom she married in 1940 preceded her in in death in 1991.
Surviving are two children, William D. Luttrell, Jr. (Bonnie Cooper) and Sharon L. Grim (Richard Grim); four grandchildren, Amy Mead (Jeff), Will Luttrell (Debra), Angela Ives (John), and Andrea Blanton (Rob); six great grandchildren, Jakob and Ian Blanton, Daniel and Emma Luttrell, Cooper and Skylar Mead. She loved these children with all her heart.
Along with her parents and her husband, Lucy was preceded in death by her siblings, Norman Keeler, Thelma Boyd, and Celina Hamilton.
A visitation will be from 1 pm to 2 pm on Tuesday, December 22nd, at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
A graveside service will follow the visitation on Tuesday, December 22nd, at Shenandoah Memorial Park with Reverend Dr. Ben Jenkins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lucy’s memory to Boyce Baptist Church P.O. Box 89, Boyce, Virginia 22620.
