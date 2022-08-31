Mildred M. Littleton
Mildred Marie Littleton, 86, of Berryville, Virginia, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Golden Living Center – Rose Hill, Berryville, Virginia.
Mrs. Littleton was born November 28, 1935, in Clarke County, Virginia, daughter of the late Howard Kerfoot Crim and Ada May Lake Crim.
She was a 1954 graduate of Clarke County High School. As an adult she was as a homemaker caring for her family.
Her husband, George Clayton Littleton, preceded her in death on August 6, 2001.
She is survived by her son, Randy Stephen Littleton and his wife, Lisa, of Bluemont, VA; two grandsons, Randall Shane Littleton and Stephen Sean Littleton; and three great-grandchildren, Eli, Ella and Lucas.
Her daughter, Rita Kathleen Patterson, and son, George Clayton Littleton III, also preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held 12:00 P. M. Friday, September 2, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA, with Pastor Alana McGuinn officiating. Burial will follow in Loudoun Ebenezer Cemetery, Round Hill, VA.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
