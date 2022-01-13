Mildred Odelle (Fletcher) Shoemaker, 92, of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her beautiful family, on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Millie was born in 1929 in Gore, VA, to the late Loring Elwood and Annie Elizabeth Fletcher. She was a member of Montague Avenue Methodist Church. Millie was a member of the Winchester Eagles and Winchester Moose Lodge because of her love of dancing. She loved gardening and working in her yard. Millie also loved her animals and going to her cabin on Capon River.
She married James Ward Shoemaker in 1948 and he preceded her in death on May 23, 1966.
Millie is survived by her daughters, Sharon Garber (Scott) of Winchester, VA, and Debra White (Eddie) of Winchester, VA; sons, James Ward Shoemaker Jr. (Yvonne) of Stephens City, VA, Robert Elwood Shoemaker of Yellow Springs, WV, and Steven Lee Shoemaker of Yellow Springs, WV; grandchildren, Kate Ward (Mike), Megan Shoemaker, Jeffery Garber, Christopher Garber (Sandra), Stephanie Garber (Dustin), Matthew Garber, Taylor Coumes (Joshua) and Zachary White (Amelia); great-grandchildren, Catherine Sheckles (Kris), Ashley Garber, Lauren Garber, Jaxon Shelley, Lillian Coumes, Charlotte Coumes, Cameron Ward, Thomas Ward and Emma Ward.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters, Beatrice Fletcher and Betty Kerns; brother, Orville Lee “Hobby” Alabaugh.
A visitation will be Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm with a service on Monday, January 24 at 1pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Officiating will be Scott Garber and Pastor Keith Ritchie.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Winchester, VA 22601; Alzheimer’s Association – National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Dr., McLean, VA 22102 or Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Rd, Winchester, VA 22603.
