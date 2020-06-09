Mildred Virginia (Mickie) Pitcock Manuel, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Greenfield Reflections of Strasburg, VA. Mickie was born in 1927 in Winchester, VA the daughter of the late Floyd Harley and Nellie Jenkins Pitcock.
She was a graduate of John Handley High School.
Mickie was an avid bowler, winning the Good Sportsmanship Award numerous times and kept everyone entertained weekly with her jokes. She loved baking and fixing wonderful dinners for all family holiday celebrations. Her hobbies included fishing, hand making beautiful Christmas ornaments and cross stitching a Christmas tree skirt and numerous treasured samplers.
She began work later in life retiring from American Greeting Card Company where she enjoyed meeting and talking to people at the various stores in which she worked. She was a member of Braddock Street Methodist Church.
Mickie married Thomas Haywood “Tom” Manuel, Jr on April 15, 1950 in Hagerstown, MD. Her husband preceded her in death in 1992.
She was a very strong, dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was the best mother anyone could ever ask for. Mickie was a caregiver all of her life to both family and friends helping in more ways than anyone can count. She created and kept a wonderful home for family and friends to enjoy and her door was always open along with her arms and heart.
She is survived by her children, Ronald H. “Chip” Manuel, Sr. (Serena “Renny”) of Frederick County, VA, P. Dianne McMillan (Michael) of The Villages, FL, and Sharon L. Singhas (Dennis) of Paris, VA; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death along with her husband, are her parents; grandson Ronald H. “Little Chip” Manuel, Jr.; and brothers Floyd H. Pitcock and William B. Pitcock.
Arrangements are being handled by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester, VA. A graveside service will be conducted on June 11, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Hebron Cemetery with the Rev. Kirk Nave officiating.
In lieu of flower, memorial contributions may be made in Mickie’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA, 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
