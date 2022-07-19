Milford John “Matt” Mathison
Milford John “Matt” Mathison, 94, of Winchester, died Friday, July 15, 2022, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
He was born July 10, 1928, in Emmons, MN, the son of Emil and Katherine Usselman Mathison.
He married Bethel Liggett February 21, 1953, in Winchester. She preceded him in death on January 22, 2009.
Mr. Mathison served during the Korean Conflict in the US Army. He worked as a driver for over forty years having driven for Hemmingway Trucking. In 1979, he founded Plaza Sweepers, Inc. of Winchester and served as owner/operator for approximately fifteen years. He then drove for VDOT until his retirement in 2018. Mr. Mathison was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stephens City; and a member for more than fifty years of both the Winchester Moose Lodge #1283, the Moose Legion and the Winchester Elks #867. He was also a member of the V.F.W. Post 2123 and the American Legion Post 21 both of Winchester.
Surviving are a daughter, Cathy M. Dalton and her husband Tom of Winchester; two sons, John T. Mathison and his wife Ann of Lakeland, FL , and Neil L. Mathison and his wife Lisa of Fredericksburg, VA; three grandsons, Eric Dalton, Ian Mathison and Ezra Mathison, and numerous great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be Thursday at 1:00 p.m. in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Stephens City with Reverend Dr. David Young officiating.
Casket bearers will be Neil Mathison, John Mathison, Eric Dalton, Tom Dalton, Danny Liggett and Mike Buechner.
Entombment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester.
Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.