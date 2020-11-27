Millard Franklin Pippin, Jr.
Millard Franklin Pippin, Jr., 93 of Winchester, VA, formerly of Vienna, VA, died peacefully on November 20, 2020 at home with family by his side.
Millard was born 1927 in Portland, Maine. He married Jane Lee (Shelley) Pippin, August 12, 1950.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years and three children, Steven Pippin, of New Market, MD; Susan Pippin, of Wilmington, NC; and Beth Pippin, of Capon Bridge, WV; and two grandchildren.
He proudly served in the United States Army in World War II and in the Korean War. He was a member of the Shenandoah Valley Korean War Veterans Chapter #313. His enthusiasm for planes and ships was evidenced by the collection of models he built.
Memorial contributions can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 and/or Korean War Veterans Association, c/o Paul Bombardier, 220 Bluebird Drive, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Services will be private.
