Milton D. Horsman, Sr. Milton Duleney Horsman, Sr., 91, of Winchester, Virginia, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, peacefully at his home.
Mr. Horsman was born February 4, 1931, in Loudoun County, Virginia, son of the late Milton Delaney Horseman and Eva Pauline Lawson Horseman.
He married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Healey Horsman, on August 27, 1949, in Mt. Rainer, Maryland. They celebrated nearly 68 years of marital bliss together. Mrs. Horsman died August 20, 2017.
Surviving are a son, Steve Edward Horsman (Sandy) of Stephens City, VA; son-in-law, Matt Trayers, of Berryville, VA; grandchildren, Nick, Julia, Ben, Joshua, Samantha, John, and Eric; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer L. Trayers; sons, Milton D. Horsman Jr. and John D. Horsman; granddaughter, Brandy; and siblings, Wilson, Frank, Elizabeth, Marie, Eva “Virginia” and Paul “David.”
He served in the U. S. Marine Corps, Korea. After serving in the Marines he began a career as a printer with Craftsman Press in Maryland from where retired.
Milton was an avid hunter and fisherman. He spent many a day with his family camping and hunting in the fall and fishing during the summer. He and his wife enjoyed living on their small farm raising cattle, gardening, fishing in their pond, and sharing the bounty with their family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 5:00 P. M. Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Foy, Mark Horsmon and his grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Home Instead Senior Care and their caretakers for all they did to keep Milton comfortable.
