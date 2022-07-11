Milton Franklin Milton Franklin, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the age of 71.
Born October 10, 1950, he was the son of the late Lawrence Franklin and Mary Carpenter Franklin. A member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church and a 1969 graduate of Clark County High School in Berryville, VA, he retired from the Martinsburg Veterans Hospital as a patient care assistant. Milton had a lifelong passion for golfing and fishing, especially with his sons. During the later years of his life, he spent his time perfecting his house, garden and treasured antiques collections.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rebecca; three sons, Gregory, Bradley and wife Heather, Jeffrey and wife Jennifer; seven grandchildren, Jocelyn, Serena, Nick, Ihley, Cierra, Blake, Noa; one brother, Mitchell and wife Debra; two aunts, Elaine Robertson, Frances Carpenter and seven nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Franklin.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM with a Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Mike Cantley officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church or to Hospice of the Panhandle.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
