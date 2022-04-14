Milton Ira Parker
Milton Ira Parker, age 70, of Berkeley Springs, WV, died on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Stonerise Berkeley Springs.
Born October 6, 1951, in Cleveland, OH, he was the son of the late Milton Wesley and Patricia J. Shea Parker.
He was a Christian. He was a graduate of the Eberhard Academy in Washington, DC. Mr. Parker had worked as a heavy equipment mechanic.
He is survived by his son, Joshua Edward Parker and his wife Jeanine, of Berkeley Springs; four sisters, Carla Kline of Santa Fe, NM, B.J. Parker of Odenton, MD, Kathy Wilson of Millville, DE, and Marie Wilson of Pasadena, MD; two brothers, Frank Wilson of Prince Frederick, MD, and James Wilson of Edgewater, MD, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, the Gate of Heaven Cemetery Chapel, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, with Deacon David Suley officiating.
Online condolences may be expressed atwww.helsleyjohnsonfh.com
.
Arrangements are being handled by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV.
