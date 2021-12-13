Milton J. “Joe” O’Rear, Jr., 72, of Timberville, VA, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
Born December 30, 1948 in Andalusia, Alabama; he was the son of the late Milton J. O’Rear and Arrietta Winifred Walker Hack Clevenger. He was a graduate of the University of Virginia. Joe was the owner and operator of the business Milton J. O’Rear, Jr. PE PLC Consulting Engineers. He was a ham radio operator and lifetime member of AARL. Joe loved the LORD and had a passion for music, especially bluegrass gospel.
Joe was married to Linda Sue Rutherford in 2009 in Shenandoah County, VA. They loved their regular family trips to the Outer Banks.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Mitzi Bible and husband Jimmy of Lynchburg, VA and Amy Mantz and husband Jamey of Edinburg, VA. He is also survived by step children, Nathan Rutherford and wife Sara of Carson, VA and Lee Ann Rutherford of Austin, TX; and his two sisters, Katherine “Kitty” Kraemer and husband, Jeff and sister Anne Hack (a favorite) all of Stephens City, VA. Joe had six grandchildren, Lydia Bible, Jarod Bible, Jaxon Bible, Alexandra Mantz, Camryn Mantz, and Trynda Mantz; and two step grandchildren, John Rutherford and Luke Rutherford. He was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Nora Bible and Ella Bible.
Services will be private.
“The grace of the LORD JESUS CHRIST be with your spirit. Amen”. Philippians 4:2.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.