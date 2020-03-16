Milton P. Hinkle

Milton Porter Hinkle, 92, of Berryville, Virginia, died Friday March 13, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living in Manassas, Virginia.
Mr. Hinkle was born February 13, 1928 in Lowsville, West Virginia, son of the late Merle H. Hinkle and Josephine G. Stipe Hinkle.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served from 1946 to 1947. He later worked for 32 years at “Mount Weather” as security with the United States government.
Surviving are four sons, Charles Douglas Hinkle and his wife, Rochelle, of Winchester, VA, Kenneth Stuart Hinkle of Winchester, VA, David Brian Hinkle and his wife, Cynthia, of Front Royal, VA and John Milton Hinkle and his wife, Tess, of Nokesville, VA; 6 grandchildren, David Anthony Hinkle and his wife, Amanda, Elizabeth Ann Hinkle Morano and her husband, Michael, John Milton Hinkle II and his wife, Sarah, Daniel Patrick Hinkle and his wife, Sarah, Jeffrey Charles Hinkle, and Stacy Leiah McDonald; 14 great-grandchildren, Ethan, Spencer, Brady, Ezekiel, Landon, Kalista, Tyler, Kirsten, Sophia, Helena, Tommy, Matthew, Rose and a newborn infant; and a step-sister, JoAnne Carpenter of Florida and step-brother, Rockne Carpenter.
He is preceded in death by his wife Evelyn Gray Hinkle who died on July 17, 1996, and his former wife, Barbara Helen McManus Hinkle Throckmorton who died on June 4, 2002.
A wake will be held from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon on Saturday, March 21, 2020 with a Requiem Mass at 12:00 noon, at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, Berryville Virginia, with Rev. Paul M. Grankauskas officiating. Burial will be held 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020 in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, VA, with military honors being provided by the Clarke County Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be Charles Hinkle, Kenneth Hinkle, David Hinkle, John Hinkle, David Hinkle, Daniel Hinkle and Jeffrey Hinkle.
Memorial contributions may be made to Missionary Servants of the Trinity Priests and Brothers at Trinity Missions, 9001 New Hampshire Ave., Suite 300, Silver Spring, MD 20903-3626.
