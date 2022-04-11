Miranda Marie Kerns “Mir”
Miranda Marie Kerns, 23 of Cross Junction, VA passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Miranda was born in Winchester, VA, September 7, 1998 to Stanley and Michele Kerns. She was a graduate of James Wood High School and worked as a secretary for Midway Garage and Wrecker Service.
Miranda is survived by her parents, Stanley and Michele; brother, Gavin Kerns and paternal grandfather, Ralph “Bud” Kerns; uncle, Mike Buracker and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and her loving canine companion, Chief.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Phyllis M. Kerns.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 2pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Cross Junction, VA. Officiating will be Pastor Alan Morrison.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.