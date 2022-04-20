Miriam Louise Lynn Payne
Miriam Louise Lynn Payne, 92, of Frederick County, Virginia, went to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA.
Mrs. Payne was born in 1930 the daughter of the late Ethel Marie and Andrew Hugh Lynn. She was a homemaker and of the Southern Baptist faith. Mrs. Payne was a volunteer for C-CAP in Winchester and an avid bowler with her late husband, Lawrence. She used to sing in a church choir and had a bubbly personality that everyone loved. She loved going on cruises with her family.
She married Lawrence Edward Payne Sr. on April 23, 1948, in Hagerstown, MD. He preceded her in death on February 11, 2022.
Surviving are her daughters, Janina P. Welsh (Larry), Cynthia P. Mowbray (Shawn); sons, Lawrence E. Payne, Jr., Joseph B. Payne (Amanda); grandchildren, Kimberly Brown (Joseph) Andrea Ritter (Brad), Sheri Ritter (Bruce), Christopher J. Trumbull (Mallory), Tisha N. Daleska (Jeremy), Destiny Seaman, and Arilyn Scarbrough; great-grandchildren, Sierra Brown, Blake Brown, Cameron Ritter, Carson Ritter, Gage Ritter, Miles Ritter, McKinsey Ritter, Kaylee Daleska, Hayden Daleska and her brother, Orville Lynn. Also surviving are her loving nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Gloria Sloan, Gracie Lynn; and brothers, Guy, Cecil, James, Luther, Ray and Gerald Lynn.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 11:00am-12:00pm, at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 12:00pm at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Pastor Albert Payne officiating.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 11:00am at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Miriam’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
