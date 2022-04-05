Mitchell Eugene Derry
Mitchell Eugene Derry, 67, of Winchester, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center after an 11-year battle with kidney failure.
He was born December 29, 1954, in Winchester, the son of Wallace Jr., and Anna Golightly Derry.
He was a 1973 graduate of James Wood High School.
Like his twin brother, Michael, he was a carpenter for 45 years. He will be remembered as a hard worker who enjoyed life!
Mitchell was a race fan. He enjoyed attending dirt track racing and supporting Richard and Kyle Petty in NASCAR.
He is survived by his children, Jordan Derry of Winchester, and Kyle Derry and his wife Denise of Comanche, TX; six grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter; siblings, Robin White and her husband Roger, and Marshall Derry and his companion Jeanne, all of Winchester.
His parents, brother Michael, and daughter Gretchen Derry preceded him in death.
A funeral will be 2:00 pm Friday in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester, officiated by Reverend Jerry Carrick.
Friends will be received an hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the local SPCA of your choice.
The family would like to thank the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Winchester Medical Center for their outstanding care.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.