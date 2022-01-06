Mitchell Lee Clem Sr., 69, passed away at his home Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Mitchell was born in Winchester, VA, on September 24,1952, to Earnest & Dorothy Clem, who preceded him in death.
Mitchell served in the Army as a medic for 4 years. Mitch loved spending time at the beach with his family. Mitch loved watching WWE and the Baltimore Ravens. Spending time with his soulmate Joyce was his greatest joy.
Mitchell is survived by his soulmate of 27 years Joyce Thomas, son Mitchell Clem Jr., Wardensville WV, three daughters June Thomas, Teresa Jennings (Andy), Dottie Cooper (Kevin), five grandchildren - Kevin, Tyler, AJ, Jonathan, Crystal, and five great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held at Direct Cremation Services in Stephens City, VA. Family is inviting friends and family to join them for a celebration of life at Restoration Fellowship Church in Strasburg, VA, on Friday, January 7 at 3pm.
