Mitchell “Mitch” Osborne Heironimus
Mitchell “Mitch” Osborne Heironimus, 87, of Winchester, VA passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at The Willows of Meadow Branch. Mitchell was born at home in Clarke County, VA, the son of John William and Zoe Rebecca Heironimus. After graduating from Clarke County HS in 1952, Mitchell served in the US Navy during the Korean War from 1953-1957, then that same year went to work at the Winchester (Evening) Star from which he retired in 2000. He joined the Hoppers Auto Club in 1959 and sang in the Sunergo Quartet from 1972-1982. Mitch helped promote Southern Gospel Music in the area, supported and assisted the Winchester Rescue Mission, attended Montague Avenue Methodist Church and later Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church for many years. In September of 1961 he married Marie Love Rush.
Surviving with his wife are his daughter, Kathy L. Heironimus and his son, Mitchell “Mike” Heironimus II.
He is preceded in death by his parents as well as all of his siblings as follows: two sisters, Rana Virginia Heironimus and Edna Margaret Kisner, and five brothers: Charles William, Elwood Dennis, Linwood Wilson, John Richard and Benton Andrew.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Pastor Vernon Bray officiating. Burial will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery of Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Mitchell O. Heironimus II Trust 2005 at Truist Bank (Formerly BB&T). Contributions must be made in the form of a check and mailed to Truist Bank at 115 N. Cameron St. Winchester, VA 22601.
