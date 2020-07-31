Mohsen Sadeghzadeh, 67, Winchester, Virginia passed away from injuries sustained in a single vehicle accident on July 27, 2020.
Mohsen was born July 26, 1953 in Tehran, Iran, and moved to the United States when he was 25 years old. He spent the past 42 years living in Martinsburg, WV, and Winchester, where he established himself as a businessman, family man, and beloved member of the community. His laugh and smile were infectious, and he seemed to know everyone, and everyone him.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Shamsi, whom he cherished, and his two children who worshiped him and were the light of his life: Kaveh and Peggah. He is the grandfather to two-year old Sloane and seven-month old Grayson, who saved their biggest smiles for him. He also leaves behind two older siblings, Henry and Zahra.
The coronavirus pandemic won't allow for the service he deserves, so the family will hold a remembrance of life at a later date. He will be buried on Saturday, August 1 in a private service for family at Parklawn Memorial Garden in Rockville, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Mohsen's name to the Shepherdstown Public Library, PO Box 278, Shepherdstown, WV 25443.
