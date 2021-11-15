Molly Frances Seals Fauver, born March 19, 1939, succumbed to the death of her earthly body, due to the curse of sin, on November 11, 2021, at 82 years of age. But, because Jesus conquered sin and death on the cross and rose victoriously from the grave, Molly has been gloriously saved and was presented to God the Father in Heaven on that day. What a joy and comfort for those who remain and share that Blessed Hope. Now she has been reunited with those who have preceded her.
Molly was the daughter of the late James Amours and Inez (Van Bebber) Seals.
Molly resided in Winchester, VA. She is survived by two children: David Scott Fauver (and wife, Patricia) and Jeffery Adam Fauver (and wife, Michele). Molly was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Benjamin Fauver, and her brothers James Amours Seals, Jr. and Walter Daniel Seals.
Molly was blessed with 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews. It was her prayer that they all accept Jesus as their Savior and would grow in their relationship with Christ.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 1:00-2:00 on Monday, November 15, 2021. The funeral service will immediately follow at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Winchester, VA, where Molly was a member. Her pallbearers will be Jared Fauver, Mark Inboden, Mike Seals, David Barnes, David Ellison, and Craig Whitlock. The interment will be held at Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Siler, VA, following the service. There will be no reception.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
