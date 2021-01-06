Molly Leachman Green
Molly Leachman Green, 97, formerly of Manassas Virginia, daughter of the late Wm. Henry Leachman and Beatrice Luke Leachman, died on January 2, 2021 at her home in Winnetka, IL.
Livestream memorial service on January 16 at 3:00 p.m. EST; details at www.dignitymemorial.com
