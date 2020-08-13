Monalisa R. Miller
Monalisa R. Miller, 56, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at her home.
Monalisa was born in 1964 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of Maxine S. Breeden and the late Robert Miller. She was a store associate for Handy Mart. Monalisa enjoyed puzzles, playing computer games, going to flea markets and farmers markets. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, spending time with them was a breath of fresh air.
Surviving with her mother is life-companion, Andy Adkins; her children, Misty Miller, Melody Adkins, Makayla Adkins, and Dennis Breeden all of Winchester, Virginia; grandchildren, Desi Bell, Vanessa Puffinberger, Isaiah Frame, Xaviar Breeden, Marissa Frame, Dakota Breeden, Elijah Frame, Marleigh DeHaven, Makiah Adkins, Grayce Breeden, Braycen Kline, and Melissa DeHaven; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Wilkins (Fred), Marcia Boyce, Maxine E. Breeden (Thomas) all of Winchester, Virginia; brother-in-law, Franklin Harding of West Virginia.
Along with her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Melissa Harding; grandchildren, Majestik Breeden and a set of twins; brother-in-law, Henry Boyce.
A memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Alan Morrison officiating.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
