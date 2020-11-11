Monica "Nikki" Hill, 76, of Winchester, VA, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 surrounded by her family at Blue Ridge Hospice In-Patient Care Center a place she held dear to her heart.
She was born July 11, 1944 in Summit Co. OH, daughter of the late Ira and Cecelia Kibler. Nikki was the first nurse hired at Blue Ridge Hospice and spent the rest of her career there caring for patients. She married Brain C. Hill on September 17, 1966. She enjoyed volunteering in her free time to give back to her community. She was involved with C-CAP, Meals on Wheels, ARE, Free Medical Clinic, VA Emergency Families for Children, and CAPP Program. She loved all animals, especially her cats. Nikki attended Mass at Saint Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church and was a devout Catholic.
Nikki is survived by her children; Christopher Hill (Jennifer) of NC, Timothy Hill (Dana) of IN, Benjamin Hill (Megan) of OH, and Amy Smith of Winchester, brother, Timothy Kibler, sister, Judith Navacheck, 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren with 1 more on the way.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Kibler-Kovacs.
The family will receive friends Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Jones Funeral Home.
A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 9:00am at Saint Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church in Berryville, VA.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street Winchester, VA 22601 or a Local Hospice in her name to carry on her Legacy.
