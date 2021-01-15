Montie G. Tomblin, Jr. “Griffie”
Montie Griffith Tomblin, Jr., 82, of Berryville, Virginia died Friday, January 8, 2021 in a local nursing home.
Mr. Tomblin was born June 28, 1938 in Rippon, West Virginia, the son of the late Montie Griffith Tomblin and Nellie Boyd Tomblin.
He was a bartender at the VFW and was part of the family orchard business.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles E. Tomblin and Ronnie F. Tomblin; and two sisters, Mary Lee Brown and Dorothy Lorraine Dove.
A Celebration of Life at the VFW and a graveside service at Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
