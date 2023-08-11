OBIT_Morgan_T_Jenkins_128533-2

Morgan T. Jenkins

Morgan T. Jenkins Morgan “Todd” Jenkins, 72, of Baker, WV, died on August 7, 2023 after a short illness. Todd was born on May 7, 1951

All services are private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.