Mother Nancy Lee Boles, age 85 of Winchester, Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Nancy was born in Winchester Virginia, to the late Thomas and Daisy Grimes on February 9, 1936.
She was married to the late Charles H. Boles Sr. for 54 years.
Nancy was a member of the S.C of the House of Jacob for 60 years where she was a church mother.
She is survived by a daughter Deborah Boles Mason and two sons, Charles H. Boles Jr. and Tommy Grimes, sister Barbara Grimes, 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 1pm Monday, January 10, 2022, at Cartwright Funeral Home with Advanced Presiding Elder Mark Faith officiating.
Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
We will be following CDC Guideline for Covid, and mask must be worn.
