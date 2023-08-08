Mother Rosella
Washington Jackson
Mother Rosella Jackson, 93, formerly of Winchester, departed this life peacefully in the home of her family on August 1, 2023. She was born on March 23, 1930, in Capon Bridge, WV, to the late Harrison and Louvenia Washington.
Mother Jackson worked at Winchester Memorial Hospital for a number of years before she retired. She was a member and Mother of the Supreme Council of the House of Jacob.
Mother Jackson leaves to cherish her memory four daughters and one son, Lavenia Leatherbury of Temple Hills, MD, Phillip Jackson of Virginia Beach, VA, Rachel Watts of Portsmouth, VA, Grace Savage of Chesapeake, VA and Deborah White of Suffolk, VA; ten grandchildren, Martha Leatherbury-Jackson, David Leatherbury Jr, Rachel Leatherbury, Titus Leatherbury, Mary Leatherbury, Brandon Watts, Grayson Savage, Sarah Jackson, Jessica Jackson and Lauren White; fifteen great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and one sister, Louise Butler (Tootie) of Stephens City, VA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Advanced Presiding Elder Thomas Herbert Jackson and six brothers and eleven sisters.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend viewing on Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 12:45 pm at the Supreme Council of the House of Jacob at 1420 Redbud Rd, Winchester, VA.
Celebration of life will be at 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the Supreme Council of the House of Jacob with Pres. Elder David Thomas III and Pres. Elder Israel Brooks.
Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Supreme Council of the House of Jacob’s Local or National Fund P.O. Box 310 Coshocton, OH 43812.
Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home Winchester, cartwrightfuneralhome.com
