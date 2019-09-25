Donn Alan Fawley, 70, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at his residence.
Donn was born in 1949 in Harrisonburg, Virginia, the son of the late Thomas Marshall and Elaine Layman Fawley. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee. Donn was retired from Shenandoah Motors in Front Royal, Virginia. His hobbies were classic cars, trains and model railroading. Donn was “Pop Pop” to his grandchildren and loved spending time with them.
Donn married Rita G. Rutherford on September 9, 1978 in Bristol, Virginia.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Rita G. Fawley, are his son, Garek R. Fawley; grandchildren, Kathleen M. Fawley, Matthew R. Fawley, and Brianna N. VanMeter; sister, Jane Fawley Coffman; brothers-in-law, Roger D. Rutherford(Cheryl) and Fred L. Rutherford (Karla); sister-in-law, Betty S. Fawley (Dave Osborne); brother-in-law, Bill Roark; and many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Donn was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Chuck and Katherine Rutherford; sister, Layne Rae Fawley; brother, Thomas Marshall Fawley, II; and sister-in-law, Carol S. Roark.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, September 28th at 11:30 a.m. at Omps, South Chapel. Inurnment will be private.
In honor of Donn’s love for classic cars, if you are an owner of one, feel free to drive your classic to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Donn may be sent to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
