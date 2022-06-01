Mr. Larry Neal Schryver Mr. Larry Neal Schryver, 84, of Stephens City, VA, passed away May 28, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Larry was born 1938 in Cambridge Springs, PA, to the late Harold Lester and Mildred Evelyn Bidwell Schryver. He retired from Warren County in 2000. Larry was a former member of the Winchester Country Club, Shenandoah Country Club and Carpers Golf Club. He was a volunteer fireman and EMT with Saegertown, PA, as well as a Little League Baseball Coach in Saegertown.
Larry married E. Melinda “Mindy” Schrubb Schryver, October 4, 1958, in Meadville, PA. She preceded him in death February 10, 2022.
He is survived by his sons, Mark Schryver of East Hampton, NY, Jeffrey Schryver (Sherry) of Stephens City, VA and James Schryver (Peggy) of Mechanicsburg, PA; grandchildren, Katherine Gianino (Derek) of Alexandria, VA, Ellie Leonard (Jason) of Inwood, WV, Andrew Schryver (Samantha) of Mechanicsburg, PA and Hunter Schryver of Mechanicsburg, PA; great-grandchildren, Maria and William Gianino of Alexandria, VA and Allyson and Clarissa Leonard of Inwood, WV; sister, Patricia Case of Taunton, MA, and many nieces and nephews.
Along with his wife he is preceded in death by his brother, Richard Schryver.
A funeral service will be Saturday, June 11th, 2022 at 10:00 am at Opequon Presbyterian Church in Winchester, VA, with Pastor David Witt presiding.
In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made in Larry’s name to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
