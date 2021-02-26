Mr. Lewis Albert "Pops" Affleck, 93, of Winchester, VA went to be with the Lord peacefully on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Care Center.
Mr. Affleck was born in Frederick County, VA on January 3, 1928; son of the late Charles Esten Affleck and Ella Clevenger Affleck. He worked for Wilkins Development Corp until the age of 90, a total of 58 years.
Lewis enjoyed going to the Winchester Speedway, traveling to Lancaster, PA with his family, steam engine shows, fairs and his 1951 Ford Anglia.
He married Joy Maxine Cline Affleck on June 10, 1951 in Winchester. She preceded him in death February 17, 2017 after 64 years of marriage.
Lewis leaves behind to cherish his memory, a son, Ernest Affleck and wife, Catherine, of Strasburg, VA; two daughters, Wanda Gladden of Winchester and Patricia Affleck and husband, Kirby Place, of Frederick County; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren and sister, Ada Conrad of Lucketts, VA.
He is preceded in death by a son, Steven Affleck and brothers, Charles, Grant and Cecil Affleck.
A funeral service will be held at Jones Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev Dr. Kenneth Patrick officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester.
Pallbearers will be Kirby Place, Robert Adams, Calvin Harris, Rodney Affleck, George Conrad, and Edward Conrad. Bradley Stover will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
The family would like to thank Woodstock Hospital and Hospice for the loving care of their father.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
