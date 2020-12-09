Mr. Melvin L. O’Dell
Mr. Melvin L. O’Dell, 94, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, in the Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA.
Born December 20, 1925 in Beaver, PA, he was the son of the late William and Hazel (Stone) O’Dell.
Mr. O’Dell graduated from Morgantown High School in 1944 and then went on to receive his bachelor’s degree in marketing from West Virginia University in 1947.
He and his late wife, Frances (Deem) O’Dell were married October 25, 1947 in Morgantown, WV. Mrs. O’Dell passed away August 28, 2017.
In 1987 Mr. O’Dell retired after 44 years as a developer for Amoco Oil Company (BP now).
He was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Waynesboro, PA and more recently the Kernstown United Methodist Church in Winchester, VA. He was also a member of Lions Club International for over 50 years in Waynesboro, PA and Franconia, VA.
He is survived by three children, Cheryl L. Spurr and her husband Steven of Winchester, VA, Colleen O’Dell-Multer of Brick, NJ, and David O’Dell and his wife Melanie of Suffolk, VA; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded by his son in law, David Multer and one brother Donald O’Dell.
Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family in West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Gideons International at www.gideons.org or Gideons, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
