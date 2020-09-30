Mrs. Charlotte I. Printz, 93 of Winchester, VA died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born June 26, 1927 in Martinsburg, WV, the daughter of Royal and Dorothy Nesmith.
Charlotte worked at McCrory's Department store for many years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Winchester, VA.
Charlotte married the love of her life, Carlton I. Printz on June 7, 1948. He preceded her in death on November 28, 1990. Charlotte and Carlton enjoyed long evening walks through town, hiking with friends and visiting the Smokey Mountains.
Mrs. Printz is survived by her sister, Mrs. Betty Clemons of Winchester, VA. They shared a very special bond as sisters and as friends. Charlotte absolutely adored her sister.
A funeral will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, VA with the Rev. Carolyn Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Earl Luttrell, Jeff Clemons, Todd Clemons, Kevin Baptiste, John Conner and Bryan Boswell.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
