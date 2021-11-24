Mrs. Cynthia Carole Everson of Inwood, WV, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the age of 61.
The visitation will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Central Church of Christ, Martinsburg, WV. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 pm. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be live-streamed. Information can be found at https://ccocwv.org/.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Central Church of Christ Building fund, 90 Waverly Court, Martinsburg, WV 2540
