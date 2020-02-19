Mrs. Martha Lake Jenkins, 71, of Cana, VA went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was born in Pulaski County, VA, April 10, 1948 to the late Archie A. and Ocie Sutphin McPeak.
Mrs. Jenkins was a loving wife, sister and friend.
She was a dedicated member of Mt. Airy First Pentecostal Holiness Church.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Wayne W. Jenkins; a brother and sister-in-law; Mike and Daphine McPeak; and a host of church family and friends.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home at 228 S. Pleasant Valley Rd., Winchester, VA.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Friday, February 21, 2020 with Rev. Brian Frazier officiating. Burial will be at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Airy First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 132 Chadwick Lane. Mt. Airy, NC 27030.
