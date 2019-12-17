Mrs. Mary Catherine Shepard, 75, of Berryville, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019 in her residence.
Mary was born to Thomas and Eythel Cox on October 15, 1944. She married Jack Shepard Sr. on June 19, 1962. Mr. Shepard passed on October 07, 2012. She worked for Moore Dorsey for 46 years.
She is preceded in death by her brothers Clinton and John Cox.
Mary is survived by her four children Lee Shepard, Jack Shepard, Jr., Catherine Trejo, and Eythel Roe. Also, nine grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Mary was an extraordinary woman who touched not only her family’s life, but also those all around her. She will be missed, but never forgotten.
Her family would like to thank all those who have reached out to extend their condolences.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.