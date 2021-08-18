Mrs. Sandra S. “Sandi” (Sanger) Cooke
Mrs. Sandra S. “Sandi” (Sanger) Cooke, 79, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 in her home.
Born May 11, 1942 in Winchester, VA, she was the daughter of the late Ulysses Grant Alexander and Marie Santimer.
Sandy graduated from John Handley High School with the Class of 1960.
After high school, she gained employment as a legal secretary in Washington DC. She then attended Lord Fairfax Community College earning her Associates Degree and gained employment as a Deputy Sherriff in Frederick County, VA. She then worked as a bookkeeper for various businesses in the Hagerstown area.
A beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Sandy grew up Lutheran and her faith was important to her. She enjoyed coloring and crafting, which usually involved her grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She had a passion for lions and enjoyed the companionship of several dogs and cats over the years. Sandy found merit in never arguing. Things didn’t have to be her way. She accepted things as they were and always found the good.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Patrick L. Cooke of Greencastle; her son, Doran “Dutch” Sanger and his wife, Mary of Stafford, VA; three grandchildren: Gabriel, Kateri and John Paul Sanger; her siblings: Linda Michael and her husband, Jim, Virginia Gatton, and her brother Younis Forsyth and his wife, Karen, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle, is handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
