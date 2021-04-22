Ms. Barbara Ann Kline
Ms. Barbara Ann Kline, 73 of Winchester, VA , died Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Ms. Kline was born in Hagerstown MD, on August 19, 1947 and graduated Damascus High School in 1966.
She recently retired from a 25 year career with the Frederick County Government. In her spare time, Barbara loved her dogs, gardening, spending time with her family and friends and was an active member of her church.
Surviving her are her four children; daughter, Lisa Shreves of Winchester, VA, and sons; Joseph Boyer and wife Katherine of Williamsburg, VA, Kenneth Shreves and wife Nicole of Charlottesville, VA, and John Brubaker and wife Alison of Winchester, VA; ten grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
Services for Ms. Kline will be private, and if you would like to make a donation in her honor please send donations to CCAP Winchester (ccapwinc.org 540-662-4318).
