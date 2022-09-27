Ms. Joyce Ann Strosnider
Ms. Joyce Ann Strosnider, age 71, of Brandenburg, KY, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at her residence. She was born August 25, 1951, the daughter of LeRoy Townsend and Valley Virginia (Baker) Fewell.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Tommy and David Fewell. She is survived by her sons, Jason Weatherholtz and his wife, Jennifer, and Darin Shick and his wife, Susan; six grandchildren, Brady Adams, Julie, James and Joelle Weatherholtz, and Olivia and Clayton Shick; her sister, Melinda Fewell; and her brother, Ronnie Darnell; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home, 228 S Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester, VA 22601. Burial will follow in Ivy Hill Cemetery in Upperville, VA. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society. Local arrangements have been entrusted to Hager Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.hagerfuneralhome.com.
